Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

