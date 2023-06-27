Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 159,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 21,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 7,343,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,749,301. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

