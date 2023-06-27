Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 46,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

