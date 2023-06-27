Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,308 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 5.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 151,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,790. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

