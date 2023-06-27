Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 69,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

