Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 5.7%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 645,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 427,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.04. The company has a market cap of £9.20 million, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

See Also

