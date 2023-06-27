Head to Head Contrast: Oxurion (TBGNF) vs. Its Peers

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 355 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oxurion to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oxurion alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $112.01 million -$989,922.48 22.86

Analyst Recommendations

Oxurion’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oxurion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 660 1394 3548 27 2.52

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 109.57%. Given Oxurion’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -587.90% -69.55% -20.57%

Summary

Oxurion peers beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Oxurion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.