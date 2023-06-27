Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

