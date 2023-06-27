Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.