Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 7.3 %

Generac stock traded up $9.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.62. 932,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

