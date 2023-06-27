Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $463,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

