Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $622,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,355,000.

Shares of HYBL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 112,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

