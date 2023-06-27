Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 808 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.0 %

CVS stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.47. 4,851,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,993,689. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.