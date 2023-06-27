Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.3% per year over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a payout ratio of -27.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

