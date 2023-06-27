Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Heska stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 54.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 828,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 291,763 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 5,737.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heska by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,864 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at $8,156,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at $7,586,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.