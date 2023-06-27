HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

HI (HI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $171,538.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.67 or 1.00059982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00346199 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $181,195.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

