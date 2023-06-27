Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

