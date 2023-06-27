Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Sells $15,390.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $15,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

HOVNP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 10,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

