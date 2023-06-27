Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.63

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 673828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.