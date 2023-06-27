HSBC Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.90.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

