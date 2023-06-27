Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. 1,056,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

