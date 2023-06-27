Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $114.32. 504,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

