Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $600.56.

NYSE:HUM opened at $446.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.00. Humana has a 12 month low of $435.00 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

