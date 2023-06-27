Ignite Planners LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.