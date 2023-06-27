Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of LMT opened at $452.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

