Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
