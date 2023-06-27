Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.