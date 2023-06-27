Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.66. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

