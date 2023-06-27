Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,355,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,809,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

