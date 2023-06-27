Ignite Planners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Block Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,077 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.