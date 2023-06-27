Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

