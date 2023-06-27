Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

WOMN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 5,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

See Also

Dividend History for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.