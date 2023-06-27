Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

WOMN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 5,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

