Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 312 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 312 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $26,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28.

On Friday, June 9th, Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 516,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

