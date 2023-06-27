Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) were down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 274,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 120,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Indiva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

