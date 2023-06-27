Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,213.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,417 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.84.
- On Friday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,464 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,693.20.
- On Monday, May 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,179 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92.
- On Friday, May 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %
BW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 461,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,446. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
