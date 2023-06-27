Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,470,588 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 1,470,588 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,709,879. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 562,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,519. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

