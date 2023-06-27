Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,433. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
