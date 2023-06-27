Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,433. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

