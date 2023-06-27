Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,068,924.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 10,763,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921,100. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $230,588,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

