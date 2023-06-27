Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells 1,484 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

