Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 50,136 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Ryan Pardo sold 50,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $446,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,867.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 1,278,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

