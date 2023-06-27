Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,357 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 547,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 96,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.