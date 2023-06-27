Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.4% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

