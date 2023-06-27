Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October makes up about 4.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

