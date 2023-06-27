International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 253,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,854. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

