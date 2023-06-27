Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. Inventronics had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

