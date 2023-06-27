Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 227,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 289,835 shares.The stock last traded at $88.60 and had previously closed at $87.94.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

