Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 4.8%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)'s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 57,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 70,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of over 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

