IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $509.81 million and approximately $22.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006959 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
