IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $509.81 million and approximately $22.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

