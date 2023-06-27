iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,505 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

