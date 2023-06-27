iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

