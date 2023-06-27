iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
VLUE traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. 336,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.